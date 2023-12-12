Accusations of sexual assault against Gérard Depardieu reignite debate about machismo in French cinema



French actor Gérard Depardieu was the target of new accusations for sexist comments and attacks, another of the countless cases of this type in the Seventh Art that provoked a certain self-criticism in the national film industry. Depardieu, one of the best-known French interpreters in the world, had already been accused of rape in 2020 following a complaint from actress Charlotte Arnould. Since last week, the actor, who denies the accusations, has once again come under scrutiny after a report broadcast on French television showing the “Monster” [apelido de Depardieu] making misogynistic comments. Actress Hélène Darras also denounced him in September for a sexual assault suffered in 2007, although the alleged crimes are time-barred. “We are all a little guilty”, acknowledged Marc Missonnier, president of the French film producers' union . “There was tolerance and that was a mistake,” he added in an interview with France 2. Other figures also spoke out. This is the case of actress Anouk Grinberg, who has known Depardieu for 30 years and this Monday expressed support for Charlotte Arnould in statements to France Inter. Grinberg denounced the actor's “monstrosity” and also called for an end to “another monstrosity […], that of those people in the cinema who are indifferent to the harm suffered by women, to the humiliations inflicted on them”. Depardieu begins to suffer the professional consequences of the accusations against him. In the spring, they removed him from promoting the film “Umami”. Recently, he also had to give up dubbing a character in an animation by Michel Hazanavicius, the Oscar winner for “The Artist”. The awareness regarding Depardieu's alleged acts comes after multiple sexual assault scandals in French cinema in recent years .Director Nicolas Bedos will sit in the dock at the beginning of next year for a case of sexual harassment in a nightclub. Actress Adèle Haenel, who had already denounced the “domination” she suffered as a teenager by director Christophe Ruggia, announced this year her abandonment of cinema due to the industry’s “indulgence” in sexual assaults. Despite this, the sector has Having done self-criticism in recent years, training on the issue has become mandatory and there are more and more intimacy coordinators for filming sex scenes.