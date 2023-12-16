Cinetendinha Awards honor Inês de Medeiros: cinema festival returns to Loulé and will be broadcast live on SAPO



Inês de Medeiros will be honored for her career in the fourth edition of the Cinetendinha awards.”Sem Sombra de Pecado”, “Tempos Difíceis”, “O Bando das Quatro”, “O Sangue”, “Adeus Princesa”, “Aqui na Terra” , “Casa de Lava”, “Três Palmeiras”, “Pandora” and “Ossos” are part of her career as an actress, often at the orders of filmmakers such as Pedro Costa and João Botelho, as well as Jacques Rivette. The work extended back from the cameras, as director of “O Fato Completo Ou À Procura De Alberto” or the documentary “Letters to a Ditadura”. The tribute is part of the Portuguese cinema gala organized and presented by critic and journalist Rui Pedro Tendinha with the municipality of Loulé and the Loulé Film Office, which will take place on January 27th at the Cineteatro Louletano, from 6:30 pm. As part of the Algarve Film Week, all in Loulé, the Cinetendinha ceremony promises total relaxation, with public figures presenting the Cinetendinha cheerleaders in various categories , as the best national film and the best international film. The Futura prize will also be awarded, intended to reward a young figure in national cinema. The choices will be made by the Academia Cinetendinha, which includes critics, actors, producers, directors, programmers and others and professionals linked to the sector. The cinema party will be broadcast live on SAPO Mag and SAPO.