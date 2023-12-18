Gérard Depardieu's family denounces "conspiracy" against the French actor, accused of sexual assault



Gérard Depardieu's family denounced, this Sunday (17), a “conspiracy” against the famous French actor, amid controversy after the revelation of some sexist comments”Of course, we are often surprised by Gérard's comments, but the our father/grandfather/uncle is being subjected to an unprecedented conspiracy”, wrote several members of his family, including his daughter, actress Julie Depardieu, in a column published in the Journal du Dimanche. In the text, the family denounced a “collective indignation” against the actor, guaranteeing that, “in private, with his children”, he is “extremely modest” and “delicate”. In December 2020, the court accused the actor of 74 years of rape and sexual assault on actress Charlotte Arnould, something he denies. Since then, a dozen women have accused him, in the newspapers, of sexual violence, including actress Hélène Darras. The Court is investigating his complaint filed on September 10 for facts that are in principle prescribed. Added to this is the recent broadcast of a documentary on French public television that closely shows Depardieu's inappropriate behavior with women during filming. On Friday On Friday (15), the French Minister of Culture, Rima Abdul-Malak, said that Depardieu's behavior “embarrasses” France. Depardieu is a legend of French cinema, like Alain Delon or Brigitte Bardot, with a prolific career spanning over of 200 films, also marked by excesses and scandals.