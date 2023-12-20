"Cliffhanger": Stallone will make a sequel to one of his best films in 2024



The sequel to “Infernal Heist” (1993), one of the best films in the career of Sylvester Stallone, who will return to be the protagonist at the age of 78, will even move forward. The project is being structured as a German-British co-production: the specialized press confirmed that the filming of what is now known only as “Cliffhanger 2” will start in the summer of 2024 thanks to information contained in the German production fund FFF Bayern, which attracted production with the “incentive” of two million euros in financing. More than half of the shooting will take place in Bavaria, at Penzing Studios and in the city center of Munich.”Hell Heist”, whose original title is “Cliffhanger”, is an action film directed in 1993 by Renny Harlin, with Sylvester Stallone in the role main story of Gabriel “Gabe” Walker, a mountaineer anguished over not being able to prevent the death of a friend, who is forced to act when a group of outlaws, led by a villain played by Jon Lithgow, stop at nothing to to recover three suitcases full of money in the Rocky Mountains, including eliminating hostages.According to the description, in the sequel “Gabe” now lives in the Dolomites, the mountain range of the Eastern Alps in northern Italy, where he runs an exclusive lodge. When he and a “VIP” client are taken hostage during a weekend adventure trip, his daughter has to use all her mountain climbing skills to outwit the kidnappers, triggering a life-and-death battle.After Finn Renny Harlin, the new director will also be European: the Frenchman Jean-François Richet. With a lot of experience in action cinema, the director recently had a success with Gerard Butler in “Rescue Mission” (2023) and became known internationally when he was chosen to make a new version of “Assalto à 13ª Esquadra” (2005). He also directed Mel Gibson in “Blood Father” (2016). His most praised work is the portrayal of French gangster Jacques Mesrine played by Vincent Cassel in two films shot in succession, “Killer Instinct” and “Public Enemy Nº 1 ” (2008).