Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault in California by former assistant



Vin Diesel was sued by a former assistant for sexual assault in 2010, according to legal documents filed Thursday (21) in a Los Angeles court. Asta Jonasson accuses the “Fast and Furious” star of forcibly touching and kissing her, in addition to masturbating in front of him in a hotel in Atlanta, during the shooting of the fifth film in the well-known saga, according to the process to which France-Presse had access.Jonasson was hired in 2010 by One Race, Diesel's production company, to work as actor's assistant, says the lawsuit, filed under the California Sexual Abuse and Sexual Abuse Accountability and Cover-Up Act, which lifted statutes of limitations on complaints. “His first task was to immediately travel to work at the location where 'Fast Five' was filmed”, adds the text, which details the responsibilities of the then assistant, “including maintaining physical proximity with Vin Diesel during parties, when his long-time girlfriend was not present (…) which could give him an alibi if he were photographed with another woman”. The text states that, after a night in which Diesel “entertained several women in the Empire suite of his luxury hotel”, he was asked to remove the actor from the place, but Once alone with her in the room, “he sexually assaulted her.” Jonasson claims to have rejected all of the actor's attempts, physically and verbally, refusals that Diesel “ignored.” The action highlights Diesel's physical dimension, as well as his power as an employer, as factors that facilitated the alleged attack. The complainant claims that, the following day, Samantha Vincent, the actor's sister, called her as president of One Race to fire her. “Instead of taking steps to protect her of further sexual attacks or punishing Vin Diesel for his actions, Vincent (…) terminated his contract”, notes the complaint. Jonasson, who is also suing the actor's sister and the producer One Race, states in the document that the This fact has only now come to light motivated by the MeToo movement, which led to the arrest of the all-powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, and revealed a tradition of abuse against women in the entertainment industry. In addition to being accused of causing emotional harm and violating their labor rights, Jonasson seeks unspecified financial compensation with the lawsuit.