Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked at home by a neighbor



The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that it had received a report of an “assault/disturbance” at the residence of the “Two and a Half Men” star.”Upon contacting the parties involved, officers identified Charlie Sheen as the victim of an attack,” it said. The suspect, identified as Electra Schrock, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, use of force with risk of causing serious injury and residential burglary, according to the Sheriff's Department. Entertainment website TMZ reported that Electra, 47, is Sheen's neighbor, and that she “forced her way into the house and attacked him when he opened the door.” TMZ, adding that Sheen was examined by paramedics but was not taken to the hospital. TMZ reported that this was not the first disagreement between the neighbors, and that in a previous incident, a sticky liquid was spilled on Sheen's vehicle. Charlie Sheen, 58, is a Hollywood actor with episodes such as substance abuse and destructive violence. He acted in films such as “Platoon-Os Bravos do Pelotão” and “Wall Street”. Sheen's television career includes his participation in the series “Cidade Louca” and as the protagonist in “Two and a Half Men”.