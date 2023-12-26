Dance show at Teatro Viriato presents show "Hurlula" in national premiere



“We hope that this 12th edition of NANT provides the public with moments of reflection on dance and, primarily, on different dances in the world, always having the body as the primary element”, said the director of Teatro Viriato.Henrique Amoedo was speaking to journalists this week at the presentation of the 12th edition of the NANT dance show, which takes place in Viseu, between January 17th and 31st. “Hurlula”, by Flora Détraz, who returns to NANT, is a choreographed concert, premiered at the Dance Biennial of Lyon, in September, co-produced by Teatro Viriato “and some of the most important theaters in Europe”. After Viseu, he continues on tour to other countries.Détraz presented part of the creation of the show in 2022, in Almada, as part of the Alkantara Festival, another of the national co-producers, along with O Espaço do Tempo.Amoedo added that “Hurlula” is , “at the same time intimate and visceral, but also excessively expressive, it is the body spilling out, its explosive force transgresses the norms of society and breaks the silence”. The opening show of NANT will be “A smaller particle of than a grain of dust”, by Sofia Dias and Vitor Roriz, “intended for younger people, which is not very common in the universe of Portuguese dance, but it is necessary”. “We want younger people to also be bold, to have different experiences and that they take on the risks of experimentation and, mainly, that art is one of the vehicles for them to be more participating and intervening citizens in the future”, he argued. Elizabeth Francisca presents “The beast, the moons”, a “possible representation of the geography of a political and non-submissive body” where the choreographer “reflects on heterosexuality as a political regime, founded through the enslavement of women”. “It is an idea that is based on questioning, not only the division and cataloging of gender, but also imposes itself as class conflict. Elizabete Francisca tells us that it is urgent to claim the place of resistance and transform possible weaknesses into strengths”, she revealed. “Coexistimos”, by Inês Campos, “expresses a firm belief that the arts are promiscuous and enjoy each other’s company” and, therefore, “it is a piece that has dance, theater, cinema and manipulation of objects that try to create a succession of illusions”. Cristina Planas Leitão will guide the workshop aimed at everyone interested in dance, “Radical Softness”, which “it is not a work done in performance, but rather together with the public, based much more on affection than on effect”. Creator Cristina Planas Leitão closes NANT with the show “O Sistema” which “is, above all, a reflection that part of a system that does not serve” the people who live in it. Cinema is also part of the program, in partnership with the Cineclube de Viseu, with the screening of “Ema”, by Pablo Larraín, as “it is a different way of show dance, because it is also in the cinema and continues to be dance”. In the foyer of Teatro Viriato, the exhibition “Drawing in the Dark”, by Emma Andreetti and Marc Parchow, who accompanied the edition, will open on January 17th. previous meeting of NANT and “they always drew, at all times”. “They often drew in the dark, while talking to the artists, during rehearsals, during technical setups and during shows and the result will now be presented”, until today July 26, in the 'foyer'. In Henrique Amoedo's opinion, NANT “has already achieved the affirmation of its importance in the Portuguese dance scene”, a show that “has in its DNA youthfulness, boldness, risk and experimentation, characteristics that make programming diverse and challenging.”