Glen Powell gives credit to his colleague: Sydney Sweeney fanned rumors of a “romance” with the actor to sell the film “Everyone But You”



The chemistry that exists between Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, the protagonists of “Todos Menus Tu”, now in Portuguese cinemas, stands out. To the point that there have been rumors online for several months that the relationship has gone from fiction to reality , intensified by the behind-the-scenes images of the filming captured by the 'paparazzi' and the laughter and looks at the duo's various provocative appearances in public during the promotion of the romantic comedy. The attention helped to give visibility and increase expectations for what was going to be seen on the big screen.But Glen Powell now guarantees that, despite the “authentic chemistry” that exists, the two were not forced to use her and the rumors about their romance to promote their film, especially the 26-year-old actress, in rapid rise in Hollywood as one of the protagonists of the series “Euphoria” and who also appeared in “The White Lotus”. “Todos Menus Tu”” data-title=”Glen Powell gives credit to his colleague: Sydney Sweeney fanned rumors of a “romance” with the actor to sell the film “Todos Menos Tu” – SAPO Mag”> “Todos Menus Tu” “I have to give essentially all the credit for that to Sydney. I don't have the mental capacity to create something like that, but she's very smart. Very smart. I had a spectacular journey with her doing this,” the 35-year-old actor said in an interview with Business Insider magazine. “But in terms of actually being dating and together…,” he added… responds with laughter. Powell, who gained another position in Hollywood with “Top Gun: Maverick”, even goes so far as to say that the staging only became more complicated because, in real life, he was ending a relationship during the promotion campaign (with model Gigi Paris, the which helped fuel the rumors).”I was with someone I really loved and wanted and was trying to make sense of a lot of things. It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like this because she's in a very committed and wonderful relationship. and he is very happy”, he clarified, referring to his colleague's engagement to businessman Jonathan Davino. “For me, it was a little more difficult”, he concluded.TRAILER “ALL MENUS YOU”.