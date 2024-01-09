"Stranger Things": Netflix confirms the start of production for the fifth and final season of the series



There's news for fans of “Stranger Things”. The fifth and final season of the series is now in production, Netflix confirmed on social media. Filming for the final season's episodes begins this month. On X, formerly Twitter, the streaming service shared an image of the main cast alongside the creators of “Stranger Things”, the Duffer Brothers. Initially scheduled for 2025, it is not known when The last episodes of “Stranger Things” will be shown: production of the series was paused in solidarity with the Hollywood screenwriters' strike. The fourth season was divided into two parts, released on May 27 and July 1, 2022.