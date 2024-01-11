"Barbenheimer" dominates, Bradley Cooper has no reason to smile with nominations from the American directors union



“Barbenheimer” also reached the nominations for the US Film, Television and Advertising Directors Guild awards (generally known as the DGA Awards), announced on Wednesday (10). Greta Gerwig with “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan with ” Oppenheimer” are among the five nominated for what is one of the best indicators for the Oscar race. Greta Gerwig and Christopher Nolan, nominated respectively for the second and fourth time in their careers at the DGA Awards, joined Martin Scorsese, achieving the 11th nomination with “Assassins da Lua das Flores”; Alexander Payne, with the third nomination thanks to “The Excluded”; and Yorgos Lanthimos making his debut at the DGA Awards with “Poor Creatures”. In 75 years, only eight of the winners of the DGA Awards have not subsequently won the Oscar for Best Director. Furthermore, there has never been a winner of the golden statuette who was not nominated by the DGA. Hence the authentic “bucket of cold water” for Bradley Cooper with “Maestro”, who was left out after the feat of double nomination with “Assim Nasce Uma Star”, both for the DGA's main prize and for the category of those who make their debut in fiction feature films. Others absent were Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall” ) and Celine Song (“Past Lives”), with legitimate aspirations in the Oscar race (Song was only nominated in a less important category of the DGA Awards). For those who make their debut in making fiction feature films, Cord Jefferson was nominated (“American Fiction”), Manuela Martelli (“Chile '76”), Noora Niasari (“Shayda”), AV Rockwell (“A Thousand and One”) and Celine Song (“Past Lives”).This category, which has existed since 2015, it has less impact: of the 41 nominated until 2023, the only one who reached the Oscars was Jordan Peele for “Get Out”, but benefiting from also having been nominated for the union's main award. In the nominations for television, announced one day before, it leads the farewell season of “Succession”, with four nominations. Other highlights are “The Last of Us”, “Ted Lasso” and “Lessons in Chemistry”. The winners will be announced at a ceremony on February 10th. The Oscars are scheduled for March 10th.