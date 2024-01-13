Film about Mamonas Assassinas is a success in Brazil and should be shown in Portugal



“We received a lot of comments on social media from Portugal asking if the film will premiere in the country”, he began by explaining to Lusa Walkiria Barbosa, detailing that the film's distributor in Brazil is now looking for “a partnership in Portugal to be able to release the film”“The We really want to release the film in Portugal”, he stressed, referring to the film about the famous 90s band that ended in drug trafficking after a plane crash, which resulted in the death of all members of the group, on March 2nd. 1996, on a private plane that was heading to São Paulo after a concert in Brasília. The following day, Mamonas Assassinas would have a flight to Lisbon, being the first time that the band would go to Portugal, an audience that awaited their arrival as a result of 'hits' like “Vira, Vira”, sung with a Portuguese accent from Portugal, in a satirical personification of the image that existed of the Portuguese in Brazil and of Portugal itself thirty years ago. “Today Portugal is very different”, said Walkiria Barbosa .Mamonas Assassinas – The Movie, premiered on December 28, 2023 in 1,054 theaters and 695 cinemas across the country and is the biggest premiere of a Brazilian film since the pandemic. In just over a week it was seen by more than 500 thousand spectators and those responsible aim to reach the goal of at least one million. “Despite it being almost thirty years since the accident, they are still very strong in Brazil”, highlighted Walkiria Barbosa, adding that the film is “a great tribute to them” that “ they talked about important themes but with a lot of irreverence, a lot of fun.” “The film is a fiction but it is based on and inspired by real events”, in work carried out with family members, he stated, explaining that the story told in the film “has something of fictional, but the vast majority are very real.” “People feel like they are at a Mamonas show, they sing inside the cinema. It's impressive”, he said. Directed by Edson Spinell, the film takes place a few months before the formation of the group until the moment of the tragic accident, portraying “their struggle to get to where they are”, highlighted the producer.