Emmys are awarded today: from "Succession" The "The Last of Us"meet all the nominees



The 75th edition of the Emmys, the most important awards in the world of television, is scheduled for the early hours of Monday to Tuesday (January 15th to 16th). The ceremony, which usually takes place in September, was postponed for the first time in more than 20 years due to strikes in Hollywood – the last postponement took place in 2001, due to the 9/11 attacks. The ceremony presented by Anthony Anderson (“Black- ish”) starts at midnight (mainland Portugal time) and can be seen on SIC Caras. ” data-title=”Emmys are awarded today: from “Succession” to “The Last of Us”, discover all the nominees – SAPO Mag”> “Succession”, HBO Max series and winner of two Emmys in the Best Series category Dramatic, it leads the race with 27 nominations, the biggest achievement for a television series. The first season of “The Last of Us” also stands out with 24 nominations, while “The White Lotus” is in the running for 23 awards and “Ted Lasso” competes in 21 categories.”Andor”, “Better Call Saul”, “The Crown”, “House of the Dragon”, “The Last of Us”, “Succession”, “The White Lotus” and “Yellowjackets” are in the race for Best Drama Series, one of the most important categories of the awards. “Abbott Elementary”, “Barry”, “The Bear”, “Jury Duty”, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, “Home Homicide”, ” Ted Lasso” and “Wednesday” compete for the Best Comedy Series trophy. The most important television awards highlight small screen productions premiered between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

The winners of the technical and creative categories

” data-title=”Emmys are awarded today: from “Succession” to “The Last of Us”, discover all the nominees – SAPO Mag”> At the Creative Arts Emmy Awards took place last weekend at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles , “The Last of Us” was the big winner. The HBO series inspired by the video game won eight awards, including Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for Nick Offerman or Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series for Storm Reid. “Welcome to Wrexham”, a documentary series that can be seen on Disney+, won five statuettes. “The Bear” also stood out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, winning in five categories.”The Michael J. Fox Story”, from Apple TV+, “Wednesday” from Netflix won four awards in the technical categories, while “Rixa” (Netflix) took home three trophies.

LIST OF NOMINEES IN THE MAIN CATEGORIES:

(see the full list of nominees here)Best Drama Series:AndorBetter Call SaulThe CrownHouse of the DragonThe Last of UsSuccessionThe White LotusYellowjacketsBest Comedy Series:Abbott ElementaryBarryThe BearJury DutyThe Marvelous Mrs. MaiselHomicides at HomeTed LassoWednesdayBest Miniseries:RixaDahmer – Monster: The Story of Jeffrey DahmerDaisy Jones and the SixFleishman in TroubleObi-Wan KenobiBest Actor in a Comedy Series:Bill Hader (“Barry”)Jason Segel (“Shrinking”)Martin Short (“Home Homicide”)Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso”)Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”)Best Actress in a Comedy Series:Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”)Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”)Best Actor in a Drama Series:Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”)Brian Cox (“Succession”)Kieran Culkin (“Succession”)Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”)Jeremy Strong (“Succession”)Best Actress in a Drama Series:Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”)Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”)Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid's Tale”)Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”)Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”)Sarah Snook (“Succession”)Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film:Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”)Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”)Evan Peters (“Dahmer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”)Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”)Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”) Steven Yeun (“Feud”)Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film:Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman in Trouble”)Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”)Ali Wong (“Feud ”)Best Supporting Actor in a Drama SeriesAnthony Carrigan (“Barry”)Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) Henry Winkler (“Barry”)Best Supporting Actress in a Drama SeriesJennifer Coolidge (“The White Lotus”)Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”)Meghann Fahy (“The White Lotus”)Sabrina Impacciatore (“The White Lotus”)Aubrey Plaza (“The White Lotus”)Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call” Saul”)J. Smith-Cameron (“Succession”)Simona Tabasco (“The White Lotus”)Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy SeriesAnthony Carrigan (“Barry”)Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”)Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)James Marsden (“Jury Duty”)Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”)Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) Henry Winkler (“Barry”)Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy SeriesAlex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)Ayo Edebiri (“The Bear”)Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”)Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”)Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso) ”)Jessica Williams (“Shrinking”)Best variety talk show:The Daily Show with Trevor NoahJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night with Seth MeyersThe Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Problem with Jon StewartBest competition program:“The Amazing Race”“RuPaul's Drag Race”“Survivor”“Top Chef”“The Voice”