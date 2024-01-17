    Movies

    French director Maiwenn fined for attacking journalist

    French filmmaker Maiwenn, who last year made Johnny Depp's comeback film about King Louis XV, was convicted and fined on Tuesday (16) for attacking a journalist. Maiwenn, who no longer uses the surname Le Besco, said she was angered by an article on news website Mediapart about her ex-husband, filmmaker Luc Besson (“The Fifth Element”), who faced a rape investigation that was later dropped. In February last year , she saw Edwy Plenel, head of Mediapart, in a restaurant, grabbed him by the hair and spat in his face. On Tuesday, a Paris court fined her 400 euros for the assault and ordered her to pay compensation of 1,500 euros to Mediapart and a symbolic euro to Plenel. The incident increased the controversy surrounding the launch of his film “Jeanne du Barry – The King's Favorite” at the Cannes Film Festival in May, which marked the return of Johnny Depp following accusations of assault made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, which made him a pariah in Hollywood. “I'm not very sorry and I don't regret anything,” Maiwenn said outside the courtroom. The filmmaker maintains that Mediapart caused a “tsunami” in his life by publishing details of a police interview he gave as part of the investigation into Besson, who is also the father of his son. “Mediapart knew very well that I did not want to express myself on this matter. I am the victim,” he said. Plenel told the court that he was “shocked” by the attack. “A person I didn’t know anywhere pulled my hair and spat in my face,” he said, adding that it was “the first time in my professional career that I was physically attacked.”

