Mission Impossible? 94-year-old actress follows in Tom Cruise's footsteps "Thelma"



Thrilling chases, cutting-edge technological devices and a gun duel. “Thelma” could easily be the next film in the “Mission: Impossible” series, starring Tom Cruise, with one detail: the performer, June Squibb, is 94 years old. In the film, Squibb holds the bull by the horns after being tricked by a swindler who steals ten thousand dollars from him (9200 euros at the current exchange rate). The hit is the trigger that makes her take to the streets of Los Angeles on an urban mobility scooter and armed with an old pistol, determined to confront the thief. This action comedy, which premiered on Thursday (18) in the first night of the Sundance Film Festival, it is the first leading role for the veteran actress, nominated for an Oscar ten years ago for “Nebraska.” How does it feel to become the new name in Hollywood action films at the age of 94? “It's wonderful! I love it! Tom [Cruise] and me!”, Squibb told France-Presse. In fact, the film is full of references to Tom Cruise, whose films Thelma loves to watch with her grandson. The inspiration in the “Mission: Impossible” films is clear in scenes like when a The top-secret mission is narrated through a hearing aid. Cruise himself approved the use of footage from his films. “I asked, 'Is he letting us do this?', and they said, 'Of course. He loved it!'” commented Squibb. Personally, the actress was also inspired by the Hollywood star to film many of her action scenes without stunt doubles. “They said to me, 'Slow down, June. Don't go so fast!'” she said, referring to a chase on her scooter, which included filming a collision. “I thought, 'This is goofy,' and I hit him and went away down a hallway. They recorded everything,” she recalled.

“Real danger”

" data-title="Mission: Impossible? 94-year-old actress follows in Tom Cruise's footsteps in "Thelma" – SAPO Mag"> June Squibb and director Josh Margolin The film's unique premise and its actors (including the late Richard Roundtree and Malcolm McDowell) caused a sensation at the opening of the edition this year's Sundance show, a springboard for the best independent cinema productions. But there is a personal message for its director, Josh Margolin, who named the production in honor of his grandmother, Thelma, aged 103. She was actually a victim of a conman, who made her believe that he had been in a car accident and needed money to pay bail. Luckily, the real-life Thelma didn't pay anything before her family confirmed the information, but the incident was Margolin's inspiration , who wondered what would have happened if she had fallen for the scam and then wanted to take justice into her own hands, "which wouldn't be surprising, coming from her!", he said. "Seeing Tom Cruise jump out of a plane scares me as much as see my grandmother jump on a bed", he said. "It's something minor, but at the moment in her life, it represents a real danger and is terrible to witness." "So I wanted to reduce these tricks and explore her strength, her tenacity and determination," he added. The film also addresses how society often underestimates old age and how a grandson tries to overprotect his grandmother, even when she "can handle more than she believes".

“I don't feel lonely”

Richard Roundtree and June Squibb in "Thelma" Although the film's stubborn Thelma likes to live alone and is determined to stay that way, her accomplice, Ben ( Roundtree's last role) left herself in the care of a nursing home. It's something Squibb understands well. "I always like working on something that talks about age," she said. "I'm alone and I don't feel lonely. Really no. It's more like 'Well, I can do whatever I want!'" she added. The actress remains active. Among her future projects are the anthology series "American Horror Stories" and a film directed by Scarlett Johansson, titled "Eleanor , Invisible." After decades in a Hollywood known for not wanting to employ older actresses, Squibb sees changes. "And I thank God for that!" said the actress, who hopes her next film will find a distributor at Sundance and reach to cinemas and streaming platforms. And who knows, maybe it will get him another Oscar nomination? "It would be sensational," he said. "It was fun."