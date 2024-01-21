April 25: Arts, cinema and research projects have already been financed with two million



“We are currently transforming it into a traveling exhibition that will not only allow it to circulate throughout the country, in schools, local authorities, parish councils, but also to go abroad”, Maria Inácia Rezola, commissioner, announced in an interview with Lusa Executive of the 50th Anniversary 25th of April Commemorative Commission. The exhibition was also in Guinea Bissau, in November, and will be definitively installed in Cape Verde this year. “A traveling exhibition will also follow for Cape Verde, a lighter form of this exhibition that will tour all the islands and all the schools. There is great involvement with the Cape Verde Cultural Heritage Institute to enable this dynamism”, he said. The exhibition entitled Amílcar Cabral – a prominent figure of the 20th century and founder of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC) – was opened in March 2023 at Palácio Baldaya, in Lisbon. “It promoted a mobilization that far exceeded our expectations, every day there were people visiting the exhibition, there were excursions, study visits, and from that exhibition, we promoted a series of guided tours, thematic conversations, initiatives on different topics linked to the colonial issue, to colonization”, he listed. It was also in this place that the initiatives on April 25, 2023 under the responsibility of the commission were centered. For this year, the commissioner only revealed that the 50th anniversary initiatives will be announced on February 7th. “There are lines of force that will continue like our concern to produce content available to everyone on the Internet and publications and other resources that are provided free of charge to everyone”, said the professor and historian.The commission that from 2022 to 2026 is responsible for commemorating the fiftieth anniversary of the Portuguese revolution of 1974 has already organized more than 90 initiatives such as conferences, colloquia, exhibitions, digital dossiers, editions, educational initiatives, shows or documentary sessions.According to the report of activities that Lusa had access to, the Arte pela Democracia support program, with an allocation of one million euros and launched in 2022, following an agreement with the Directorate-General for the Arts, supported 45 projects. The Cinema program was also launched for democracy, in partnership with the Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual, with an allocation of 790 thousand euros, the results of which will be announced shortly. As part of the agreement with the Foundation for Science and Technology, the Science for Democracy competition was opened, with a funding of 500 thousand euros, for research projects on the 25th of April and democracy. The results will be released in April. A special program of literary creation grants for essays focused on the theme of April 25th was also created, in partnership with the Directorate-General for Books, Archives and Libraries. This competition should open during the first half of this year and has an allocation of 60 thousand euros. Referring to the Art for Democracy program, he specified that the 45 approved projects are from different regions of the country and some of them have an inherent character, such as theater or dance. “But not only that, for example, we also have applications for mobile phones, multidisciplinary projects, exhibitions, publications. It is very interesting to see that these projects have already started to come out on the ground.”The piece [de teatro] by Sara Barros Leitão, which is so publicized, is one of the projects that was considered and awarded funding from the Directorate-General for the Arts”, he said.