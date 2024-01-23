Norman Jewison, film director, has died "A Violin on the Roof", "The Moon Spell" It is "In the Heat of the Night"



Norman Jewison, director of the romantic comedy “The Moon Spell” and the racial drama “In the Heat of the Night”, among others, has died at the age of 97, his press officer said on Monday (22). peacefully on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at his home”, declared Jeff Sanderson in a note sent to AFP. “His legacy will endure through his timeless films and the countless people and organizations he has inspired and will continue to inspire generations”, reacted the Canadian Cinematographic Center, which he founded in 1986. His films, including “Fiddler on the Roof” (1971) and “The Russians Are Coming, the Russians Are Coming!” (1966), received 46 nominations for the Oscars and won 12 golden statuettes from the Academy. Throughout his career, he was nominated three times for Best Director, but never won. “Fiddler on the Roof”” data-title=”Norman Jewison, director of “Fiddler on the Roof”, has died “, “The Moon Spell” and “In the Heat of the Night” – SAPO Mag”> “A Fiddle on the Roof” Jewison's career also includes other titles that have become classics, such as “The Cincinnati Adventurer” (1965), with Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson, Ann-Margret and Karl Malden, where he replaced Sam Peckinpah shortly after filming began and which he later described as the film that allowed him to transition from romantic comedies to more serious themes. ahead of “The Grandmaster of Crime” (“The Thomas Crown Affair”, 1968), with Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, the rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” (1973), the futuristic “Rollerball – The Gladiators of the Century XXI” (1975), starring James Cann, the political drama with Sylvester Stallone and Roed Steiger “FIST” (1978), “…And Justice for All” (1979), led by Al Pacino, “The Soldier's Tale ” (1984), with Howard E. Rollins Jr., and “Agnes of God” (1985), with Jane Fonda and Anne Bancroft. “Rollerball” ” data-title=”Norman Jewison, director of “A Fiddle on the Roof”, “The Spell of the Moon” and “In the Heat of the Night” has died – SAPO Mag”> “Rollerball” In 1999, the famous filmmaker was honored by the Academy with the Irving Thalberg Award. With more than four decades in the entertainment industry, Jewison also won several TV Emmy awards. “Norman Jewison's films were unique stories, due to his unique talent”, recalled the Minister of Culture Canadian, Pascale St-Onge.The acclaimed filmmaker, who began his career in the comedy genre, quickly migrated to cinema, where he dedicated himself to productions with social content.

Social content

“In the Heat of the Night”” data-title=”Norman Jewison, director of “Fiddler on the Roof”, “The Moon Spell” and “In the Heat of the Night” has died – SAPO Mag”> “In the Heat of the Night” Norman Jewison was born in Toronto, on July 21, 1926. He began acting as a child, with some roles in the school theater, but it was behind the camera that he built a career. He had his first opportunities on TV in Canada, then in London and New York, where he worked with names such as Harry Belafonte and Judy Garland. His film debut took place in 1962, with “20 Pounds of Trouble”, starring Tony Curtis, followed by three other romantic comedies, including “Don't Send Me Flowers” ( 1964), with Doris Day and Rock Hudson.Jewison, who did not completely abandon the genre, began to lean as a filmmaker towards productions with social content. But it was “In the Heat of the Night” (1967), starring Sidney Poitier, who made him take the leap to fame. The suspenseful feature film, which chillingly portrays the American South, with Poitier as a model of integrity amidst the incompetence of white Mississippians, won four Academy Awards, including the for Best Film. “Moon Spell”” data-title=”Norman Jewison, director of “Fiddler on the Roof”, “Moon Spell” and “In the Heat of the Night”, has died – SAPO Mag”> “Moon Spell” In In 1987, another of the great successes of his career would arrive, the romantic comedy “The Moon Spell”, starring Cher and Nicolas Cage, which was a hit at the box office and won three Oscars, including Best Actress. “See you later, sweet prince. Thank you for one of the greatest, happiest and most fun experiences of my life”, reacted Cher in the social media.Jewison continued to alternate between romantic comedies and dramas with social content, such as “The Hurricane” (1999), with Denzel Washington. In recent decades, he dedicated himself mainly to production. The filmmaker left behind a wife, three children and five grandchildren.* News updated with more information at 9:30 am on January 23rd.