In a statement, the Municipal Council of Maia, in the district of Porto, announced that the call for admissions of works in “various categories, including fiction, documentary and animation feature films is open”. The festival, which will take place at Cinema Venepor , is open to filmmakers from all over the world, and submissions must be made by March 24th, through the festival's official website www.maiaiff.com.
Maia will have a film festival "open to filmmakers from all over the world"
By aliintizar71No Comments1 Min Read