"Protector" Jason Stathan wins the "Mean Girls" in US cinemas



Action film “Beekeeper” reached the top of the North American box office on a slow winter weekend, with estimated grosses of $7.4 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations revealed.”'Beekeeper' is “Beekeeper” is the stuff of a saga,” praised analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. According to his predictions, the film, which was made with a budget of 40 million and in just the third week of release, could gross 150 million worldwide.The tough Jason Statham plays the beekeeper (“Beekeeper”) in question, a former commando seeking revenge against a criminal group whose cruel scams led to the suicide of their friend (Phylicia Rashad). “Beekeeper” narrowly beat last weekend's best film, “Mean Girls,” which grossed an estimated $7.3 million at the period from Friday to Sunday in the USA and Canada. This brings its three-week domestic total to $60.8 million – not bad for a film made for about $36 million. The high school survival story stars Angourie Rice, Renee Rapp, Auli'i Cravalho, Avantika and Bebe Wood, as well as Tina Fey, the screenwriter behind this film and the 2004 original. “Mean Girls”” data-title=””Protector” Jason Stathan beats “Mean Girls” in US theaters – SAPO Mag”> ” Mean Girls” In third place, showing exceptional strength in its seventh week in cinemas, was the fantasy musical “Wonka”, with 5.9 million. Timothée Chalamet plays the eccentric chocolate maker in a cast that includes Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant. With a budget of 10.0 million, revenues are just above 550 million worldwide: one of the biggest box office hits of 2023. In fourth place was “Ducks!”, an animation about the misadventures of a family of traveling mallard ducks. With 5.2 million last weekend, it surpassed the 100 million mark in North America. In fifth place, with 4.8 million, was the romantic comedy “Todos Menus Tu!”, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell. This is another great success in 2023, with an investment of 25 million that has already reached 71.2 million in North America and 55

million internationally, for a total of 126.2 million. Still, TOP's revenues are down: for the second weekend in a row, there were no major releases from Hollywood studios.