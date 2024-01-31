    Movies

    Christopher Nolan says he has the "responsibility" to continue making films on a large scale

    By No Comments2 Mins Read


    With “Oppenheimer” leading the Oscar race with 13 nominations, Christopher Nolan is the big favorite to win the golden statuette for Best Director. The film cost 100 million dollars, a “modest” amount when compared to the 205 for “Tenet “, the previous film, but still a very large investment for a film partially shot in black and white about the creator of the atomic bomb. Making big “blockbusters” with access to the great resources of Hollywood that don't have superheroes is a power within the reach of very few. Therefore, it is not foreseeable a return to independent cinema for “Memento” (2000) and even ” Insomnia” (2002) and “The Third Step” (2006), already produced within major studios with relatively modest budgets. “I feel attracted to working on a large scale because I know how fragile the opportunity to mobilize these resources is. There are so many filmmakers out there in the world who would give anything to have the resources I have, and I feel like I have a responsibility to use them in the most productive and interesting way,” the filmmaker recently told Time magazine. much more modest resources that he recently saw among his favorites: “Aftersun” is a “beautiful film” and “Past Lives”, this one nominated for the Oscar for Best Film, is “subtle in a beautiful way”. takes place on March 10th.

    Share.

    Related Posts