Film “Poor Creatures” and Portuguese sardines come together in "unlikely partnership"



After Lisbon, pastéis de nata and Carminho's fado, Portuguese sardines also became part of the universe of “Pobres Criaturas”, the new film by filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, which features Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe in the cast. main event and which is already showing in Portuguese cinemas. At issue is a collaboration between Searchlight Pictures, owned by 20th Century Studios, a division of Walt Disney Studios, with the store of “O Mundo Fantástico da Sardinha Portuguesa”, a concept developed by O Valor do Tempo, a business group that owns the historic Comur cannery, founded in 1942 in Murtosa. To jointly celebrate the “fantasy” that involves the two universes, “O Mundo Fantástico da Sardinha Portuguesa” launched a can of limited edition available in the New York store, with Bella Baxter, the main character of the film, featured on the preserve's box. In the heart of Times Square, one of the most visited North American tourist attractions and where the store is located, the preserve limited edition has not gone unnoticed by customers and curious people, who have been looking to find out more about the partnership, as Lusa was able to witness on site. According to the Portuguese brand, it will be possible to purchase this limited edition preserve until February 28th , a few days before the Oscars ceremony, in which “Poor Creatures” will compete in 11 categories, including “Best Film” and “Best Actress”, after having already won the Golden Lion at the Venice festival.