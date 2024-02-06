Ed Westwick: actor "gossip Girl" confirmed at Comic Con Portugal



Ed Westwick is the most recent confirmation for the 2024 edition of Comic Con Portugal. The actor will be present at the event, which takes place at Exponor, in Matosinhos, on March 24. The Brit began training as an actor at the National Youth Theatre, in London, and had his first roles in “Breaking and Entering”, alongside Jude Law, and “Children of Man”, by Alfonso Cuarón, but the role that catapulted him to stardom arrived on TV, with the portrayal of Chuck Bass in the series “Gossip Girl”, currently broadcast on Biggs.Em 2009, Ed received the Young Hollywood Breakthrough Award at the Young Hollywood Awards. “J. Edgar”, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, “Wicked City”, “Snatch”, “Californication” and “White Gold” were other of Ed Westwick's projects. More recently, the actor participated in films such as “Deep Fear” , “Wolves of War” and “Tonic”. The next edition of Comic Con Portugal takes place at Exponor, in Matosinhos, from March 21 to 24, 2024.