Remember "Indiscreet Window"? Creator of "Screams" will make a series of the Hitchcock film



Kevin Williamson, the creator of the sagas “Screams” and “I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”, and the series “Dawson's Creek” and the Vampire Diaries, is back. He was one of the most powerful and successful figures in cinema and television from the 1990s and the beginning of the 21st century has a new partnership to make series with Universal Television. Kevin Williamson” data-title=”Remember “Rear Window”? Creator of “Screams” will make a series of Hitchcock's film – SAPO Mag”> Kevin Williamson The package of four projects includes a series for the Peacock platform (available in Portugal through SkyShowtime) inspired by “Rear Window”, the classic by master of suspense Alfred Hitchcock from 1954 with James Stewart and Grace Kelly around a man confined to his apartment because of a broken leg who begins to observe his neighbors and becomes convinced that he witnessed a murder. Another project with media contours will be a new version of “The Game”, a 1997 thriller by David Fincher where Michael Douglas was a multimillionaire who saw life plunge into chaos and without distinction between reality and fiction after his brother offered him the services of a company that organizes an obscure game. “The Game”” data-title=”Remember “Rear Window”? Creator of “Screams” will make a series of Hitchcock's film – SAPO Mag”> “The Game” “The It Girl” will be the adaptation of a best-selling book by Ruth Ware about a woman searching for answers a decade after the murder of a friend. The fourth project will be “The Waterfront”, a return to Kevin Williamson's roots that already inspired “Dawson's Creek “, described as a 'family crime drama' about a dysfunctional family trying to keep their ruined fishing empire afloat.