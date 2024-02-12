Carmen Miranda Museum reveals the history of "small remarkable" who conquered Hollywood



“I am excited about unveiling the last plaque, about Carmen Miranda, because I think it is very symbolic that the municipality of Marco de Canaveses [distrito do Porto] celebrate its identity, evoking someone who left, who projected himself into the world and who, in doing so, also projected the name of this municipality”, stated the governor.Maria do Carmo Miranda da Cunha was born in Marco de Canaveses on the 9th of January 1909, she became Carmen Miranda in Brazil, where she emigrated as a child, before becoming an international star in the United States, first on Broadway and then in Hollywood. In the museum opened today, the estate's exhibition follows a chronological line of life of Carmen Miranda and is divided into four essential nuclei. Carmen Miranda Museum showcases the history of ” data-title=”Carmen Miranda Museum showcases the history of – Carmen Miranda Museum showcases the story of the “little notable” who conquered Hollywood – SAPO Mag”> They stand out, in decorative terms, the bright colors. The visitor will find part of Carmen Miranda's collection, distributed across several rooms, including multimedia content in digital format, vinyl records, videos, posters from the artist's time in cinema and theater, as well as clothes , jewelry and large-format photographs of her journey, from the time she left Marco de Canaveses, until her death, in Brazil, on August 5, 1955. Regarding the fact that Carmen Miranda was an emigrant, Pedro Adão e Silva emphasized that “ Those who leave always leave a memory and maintain ties with those who stay, ties that transform the very place of origin that is transformed by those who leave.” For the Minister of Culture, “having a municipal museum named after Carmen Miranda means that Marco does not see itself as a place closed in on itself, but as a community inextricably linked to those who left, those who return and those who are welcomed here today”. The museum occupies two adjacent buildings that were recovered by the city council, in an investment of 1.4 million euros, in the center of Marco de Canaveses. “It is a museum that makes all Marco de Canaveses proud”, noted the mayor, Cristina Vieira, adding that it is a project open to the city, the municipality and the world. “Carmen Miranda is a figure of the world”, she exclaimed in her speech. For the mayor, the museum is also a “tribute to the remarkable little girl who conquered the world”.