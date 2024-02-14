Popcorner: the corner of pop culture will return, now in podcast format



“Popcorner”, a SAPO Mag program about cinema, series, comics and everything in the world of pop culture, will return and with lots of new features. The first episode of the third season premieres on February 21st. After two seasons, the 'corner of pop culture' returns with a new format, in podcast form (video and audio). In the episodes, the presenters, Inês Gens Mendes and Tiago David, will have at their side Luís Salvado, journalist and programming director of the Cinemundo channel, to debate and analyze the hottest current topics in the world of entertainment. The new format will continue focusing on the various strong themes of pop culture (series, films, comics) and featuring special guests, who will join the conversation. The new episodes of “Popcorner” will air on SAPO Mag and Canal Cinemundo , and will be available (audio version) on Spotify. The films and series that promise to mark 2024 will be up for debate at the premiere of the new season, scheduled for February 21st.