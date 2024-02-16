A "Saturday Night Fever" from the director of "Gladiator": Ridley Scott will make a movie about the Bee Gees



Ridley Scott is in negotiations to be the director and one of the producers of a film about the Bee Gees, the cult group in the 1970s and 1980s and one of the references of disco sound. The 86-year-old British director has worked in several genres throughout a career now in its sixth decade, but not the musical: the route includes “Alien: The Eighth Passenger”, “Blade Runner”, “Thelma & Louise”, “Gladiator”, “Surrounded”, “The Martian” and the recent “Napoleon”. According to news from Deadline, the studio Paramount decided to look for Scott after being impressed by the first images of the sequel to “Gladiator”, with Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, which finished filming in January and will hit theaters on November 21st.Known for finding his next project quickly, he was presented with the latest version of the Bee Gees movie script.Although it doesn't seem like a typical project, Deadline reveals that Scott has a connection with the Bee Gees that comes from the times when, after a career directing advertising, he tried to transition to making films in the early 1970s: music entrepreneur Robert Stigwood managed the group and entered the world of cinema as a producer and chose him for “Castle Accident”, a project that ended up not being realized and which would have had the band's three brothers as protagonists. The new project will also be a reunion between the director and screenwriter John Logan, after “Gladiator” and “Alien : Covenant”. The project about the Bee Gees. is the most recent in the wave of films that bring together music and the lives of its artists that emerged with the success of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, about Queen, along with “Rocketman” (about Elton John) and, although fictional, “A Star Is Born”. The most recent title in cinemas in this vein of Hollywood is “Bob Marley: One Love”. The British brothers Barry and twins Maurice and Robin Gibb began to stand out as children when, in 1963, they appeared on a national television program, “The battle of blue and gray”. His musical career began during the years in which the family moved to Australia and gained more expression after returning to England in 1967. His career spanned more than five decades, but it was in the 1970s that they became famous with songs such as “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart”, “How deep is you love”, “Stayin Alive” and “Night Fever”. records sold all over the world, especially with the soundtrack to the film “Saturday Night Fever” in 1977, for which they designed the soundtrack, having also participated in the soundtrack for “Grease”.Barry Gibb is the sole survivor and will be executive producer of the film project: Maurice passed away in 2003 and Robin in 2012.