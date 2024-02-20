Luc Besson to make Dracula film with Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz



Luc Besson's next film will be a super European production that reimagines the classic story of Count Dracula, according to Deadline. The role of the best-known vampire in literature and cinema will go to Caleb Landry Jones, an actor with whom the French director worked on his last film “Dogman” and which became best known with “Three Posters on the Side of the Road” and “Escape” before winning the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival with “Nitram”. Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz in a unrevealed role is the other confirmed presence in a cast that should have other media names. The acclaimed filmmaker of films such as “Blue Vertigo”, “Nikita”, “Léon, the Professional”, “The Fifth Element” and “Lucy” will use the gothic novel by Irish writer Bram Stoker published in 1897 to cover the love story between Prince Vladimir and his wife, whose loss leads him to abandon God and become a vampire. “Bram Stoker's Dracula” (1992)” data-title=”Luc Besson will make a film about Dracula with Caleb Landry Jones and Christoph Waltz – SAPO Mag”> “Bram Stoker's Dracula” (1992) Deadline says that this will be a A big-budget European super production, but a far cry from the 177 million of his fantasy and science fiction epic “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”, a 2017 commercial and artistic flop that is the most expensive independent film ever. The experience affected the career of Besson, who independently and personally financed the film, to which were added accusations of sexual harassment that he denied and for which he was cleared by French justice last year. The story of Count Dracula inspired several series of television and films. In 1931, the story of the vampire became popular on the big screen with the film directed by Tod Browning and starring Béla Lugosi, but the most popular version in cinema is “Bram Stoker's Dracula”, made in 1992 by Francis Ford Coppola with Gary Oldman.