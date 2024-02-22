Natalie Portman says kids don't know movie stars anymore



In February 2023, Ana de Armas caused a media sensation when she said that the idea of ​​a “movie star” ceased to exist because of social media. “I feel that the new generations don't have that concept, because of social media. There are so many information out there and oversharing”, he told Vanity Fair magazine. A year later, Natalie Portman spoke about the changes she has witnessed throughout her decades-long career and the erosion of the impact of her art, describing that the younger generation Younger than her children, she is more familiar with popular YouTubers than movie stars. “What was surprising was the decline of cinema as a basic form of entertainment. Now, it feels much more niche. If you ask someone my kids' age about movie stars, they don't know anyone compared to YouTube stars, or something like that,” the Oscar winner for “Black Swan” (2010) told Vanity Fair. “There's a liberation in that, in the fact that your art isn't popular art,” he added. “We can explore what's really interesting to us. It becomes much more a question of passion than of business. And it's also interesting to be careful not to become something elitist. I think all of these art forms, when they become less popular, you have to start thinking, 'Okay, who are we doing this for now?'” he noted. Portman also describes that there is a “democratization of creativity, where the gatekeepers have been relegated and everyone can bring incredible things and talents to the surface.” “And the accessibility is incredible. When I was growing up, if someone lived in a small town they might not have access to great artistic cinema. Now the feeling is that you can have access to what whatever if you have the internet. It's very strange that you can feel, at the same time, that there have never been so many people being able to see your strange artistic film because of its extraordinary access. So it's this two-sided coin”, concluded.