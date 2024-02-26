"Bob Marley: One Love" is once again the most watched film in cinemas



“Bob Marley: One Love” topped the North American box office for the second weekend in a row, grossing an estimated $13.5 million, prevailing over films featuring superheroes, demons and angels. , also showing in Portugal, with Brit Kingsley Ben-Adir as the iconic reggae singer, has already surpassed 120 million, industry observer Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday, showing the exceptional strength for a musical biopic.The latest manga Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba – To The Hashira Training”, also in national cinemas, came in second place, grossing around 11.6 million in the period from Friday to Sunday. “The reviews are strong again”, observed the analyst David A. Gross, “and the film is already doing excellent business in Japan and Korea.” In third place was the new drama “Ordinary Angels”, with 6.5 million, with Hilary Swank starring in a story based on the story true story of a Kentucky hairdresser who rallied her town to help a widower with a seriously ill daughter. The film “touches the heart of Jascha Heifetz's experience,” said Hollywood Reporter magazine, and viewer reviews and ratings were “ excellent,” according to Gross. The superhero thriller “Madame Web” fell two places from last weekend and came in fourth with 6 million. The film with Dakota Johnson managed to obtain only a 13% positive rating on the website Rotten Tomatoes and has global revenues of 77.4 million, which is expected to practically disappear with the arrival this week of “Part Two” of “Dune”. In fifth place, dropping one position, was the family animation “Ducks”, with 3 million and an excellent global total of almost 269 million.