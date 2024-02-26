Users exchange Android for iPhone more than the other way around

Apple It is Google divide the global smartphone market among themselves, in which the Android has a considerable advantage over the iPhone, accounting for 69.98% of the market share, against 29.27% ​​of the rival (data from Jan/2024). However, the search giant has an old disappointment, as it has never been ahead of iOS in the U.Sand no matter how hard he tried, he never managed to reverse the situation.

Android accounts for 70% of the global smartphone market share, but has never been a leader in the USA, where iPhone has more than 60% of the market (Credit: Mr.Mikla/Shutterstock) One of the factors for this is retention are the user's responsibility in the system, the so-called “Walled Garden”, in which very few iPhone owners migrate to Android; the opposite movement is significantly greater, but there are some interesting details that we can notice.

iPhone leader at home, and more attractive

According to recent data, iOS accounted for 58.1% of mobile users in the US in 2023, compared to 41.46% for Android; There were times when the difference between the two companies was very small, like in 2011 and 2015, but the apple always remained ahead at home. The numbers today are similar to those of 15 years ago, and there are no other parallel systems with a large representation as in the past, in this case, BlackBerry OS (Windows Phone who?). You see, Android's numbers in themselves are not bad in America, and it must be said that the little robot continues to dominate the global smartphone market, with a much greater distance, but it is a fact that One of Google's biggest frustrations is not being a leader at home. The dominance of the iPhone also explains why iMessage is the leading messenger in the USA, and other more popular apps in the rest of the world, such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Line, among others, have an audience there. ¡. In any case, both ecosystems retain a large part of their users indefinitely, for a series of reasons. Some prefer the more flexible prices of Android hardware, or the Usage Experienceâ„¢ï¸ of the iPhone, or even have already invested in apps, software and games on one OS or another, and don't feel inclined to do so. it again. Still, there is a portion of consumers who migrate from one Walled Garden to another, but at least in the USA, the most common movement is those who switch from Android to iOS, in which the CIRP analysis noted that, of all new iPhone owners in the US in 2023, 13% came from Google's little robot; in the last 5 years, the numbers fluctuated between 11% and 15%, which can be considered a stable mark. In the opposite direction, CIRP reports that only 4% of new North American owners of Android devices came from the iPhone. According to analysts, Apple's popularity, which is reflected in more and better apps and solutions, would be a crucial factor for migration. However, this is not the complete story.

Both the iPhone and Samsung smartphones are customer satisfaction champions in the US (Credit: Amy Davies/Amateur Photographer)

Samsung is not to blame

There are those who say that the experience of using Android is, in general, inferior to that of the iPhone, and as soon as an owner of a cell phone running the Google system has the opportunity to test the Apple rival, he will feel compelled to jump over the wall, but that is not true, at least not completely. Regarding devices from Samsung, the world's leading Android company since forever, American customer satisfaction is very high, around 80%, practically equal to that of the iPhone, with the latter taking a slight lead. almost insignificant, advantage. The survey, conducted in May 2023, also asked residents of the country about how satisfied they are with other products, such as cars, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, etc., and the highest approval rate high always revolves around the same numbers. If the approval rate for Samsung's smartphones is the same as Apple's, it is safe to say that the brand's evasion rate towards iOS is around the same 4%, thus, the problem lies with other manufacturers, with lower scores; Both Google and Motorola, now controlled by Lenovo, scored 77% in the satisfaction index with their devices, while the other brands combined scored 74%. Considering that the number of Android graduates reaching iOS has remained stable in recent years, it is very likely that users of devices from other brands will do so due to performance problems, unavailability of some features that the iPhone offers, or an inadequate after-sales service, remembering that Motorola has returned to bad pre-Google practices; Samsung, on the other hand, has now been offering system updates for almost as long as Apple. Source: CIRP