    Timothée Chalamet promises to follow one of the two pieces of advice DiCaprio gave him for a long career

    In October 2021, during interviews to promote the first “Dune”, Timothée Chalamet revealed that he had been given two important pieces of advice to have a long career in Hollywood. “One of my heroes — I can't say who or he gave me a beat me — he put his arm around me the first night we met and gave me some advice. 'No hard drugs — and no superhero movies,'” he explained to Time magazine. In September 2022, made the revelation that it was Leonardo DiCaprio: the two worked together on the Netflix film “Don't Look Up”. So far, the 27-year-old actor has clearly followed the 'cinematic' advice, with no contract signed for either films from both Marvel and DC. But asked if he remains committed, he left a conditioned answer. “Well, Leonardo DiCaprio told me 'No superhero movies, no hard drugs'. Which I thought was really good. I follow both!”, he said in an interview with The New York Times during the promotion of ” Dune -Dune: Part Two.” “But the film that made me want to be an actor was a superhero film, 'The Dark Knight'”, he noted, referring to the second film in the “Batman” trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan , from 2008, where Heath Ledger won the Oscar for playing the Joker.”If the script was excellent, if the director was excellent, I would have to think about it”, he admitted.”Dune – Dune: Part Two” arrives this Thursday at Portuguese cinemas.

