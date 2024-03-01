Actress Judith Godrèche denounces sexual violence in historic hearing at the French parliament



Actress Judith Godrèche on Thursday denounced France's “incestuous” film industry and called for the creation of a commission of inquiry into sexual violence in the film industry while speaking in the upper chamber of the Senate.The historic hearing at the Luxembourg Palace takes place in a at a time when French cinema is suffering from allegations that the arts world has ignored sexism and sexual abuse for decades. Godrèche, 51, became the first artist to speak to members of the upper house of the French parliament about the sexual and gender-based violence in the national film industry. She became an important voice in the #MeToo movement in France after accusing filmmakers Benoit Jacquot and Jacques Doillon of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager. Both denied the allegations. “This incestuous family in the film industry is just a reflection of all the families” affected by such violence, Godrèche told the Senate women's rights committee. She said she had received 4,500 statements from victims of sexual violence since launched an appeal on social media.The actress called for the creation of a commission of inquiry into sexual and gender-based violence in the film industry and also for the dismissal of Dominique Boutonnat as president of the powerful National Cinema Center (CNC).Boutonnat, who should be leading the industry in a better direction, he was accused of sexually assaulting his godson in 2020, an allegation he denies.In 2022, the French government appointed him for a second term, to the dismay of feminist associations.Godrèche also called for the creation of a “more effective control system” that would include “a neutral advisor” for filming involving minors and an intimacy coach for sex scenes. Dominique Verien, head of the committee, told France-Presse before the hearing: “The The idea is not to be voyeuristic in bringing her to testify, but to think about what can be done to protect children from sexual violence. French prosecutors opened an investigation this month after Godrèche accused Benoit Jacquot of raping her during a six-year relationship. years that began when she was 14 and he was 25 years older. The actress also accused Jacques Doillon of sexually abusing her when she was 15 years old. He was 29 years older at the time.