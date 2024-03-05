"Rebel Moon": Sofia Boutella says it was difficult to deal with criticism "devastating" to Zack Snyder's film



"Rebel Moon – Part One: Fire Girl" was released on December 22 on Netflix and a second film arrives in April. From the same director of "300" and "Man of Steel", Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic follows Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger who crashes her spaceship at the edge of the universe and finds herself defending the peaceful villagers who welcomed her from the tyrannical Empire.The passion project was born out of Lucasfilm's rejection of his ideas for a new "Star Wars" about a decade ago, leading the filmmaker to move forward and create his own sprawling, mythology-filled universe, generously funded by Netflix, which has already announced a companion video game and comic book story . An animated film is also in the works. Snyder's hope is that the franchise can take on a life of its own, much like George Lucas's did. Critics' reactions to "Part One" were devastating, with just a 21% score positive on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience's audience was higher, but far from enthusiastic: 58%. "I always thought I was fully armed to face those blows and then I read the criticisms that emerged about 'Rebel Moon' and that really affected me", acknowledged Boutella in a recent interview with Vulture. "I'm going to be honest about it. I feel like I'm carrying this for everyone who cared so much about this project and that's what affected me. It's not the way I look. In fact, I've been very lucky and people They liked my work on it, but the film was criticized," he noted. "This really affected me for all those who put so much blood, sweat and tears into this project. It's hard to see something being so devastated. I'm proud to have been a part of it. of that and if 'Rebel Moon' no longer exists, it will be a very important part of my life that I will defend forever", he said. With its premiere on the Netflix service scheduled for April 19, "Rebel Moon – Part 2: A Scargiver" anticipates more intense battles and the reunion of the rebel Kora with the villain, Admiral Atticus Noble (Ed Skrein). Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman and Doona Bae also return. In the official description, "the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors continues, and the group now prepares to sacrifice everything and fight alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a a once peaceful village that is now the new home of those who lost theirs in the fight against the Mother World. On the eve of the battle, the warriors have to face truths from their past, revealing the reasons that lead them to fight. And so, As the Kingdom attacks the growing rebellion in force, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are born."