Fantasporto 2024 – Film of the day: "Bucky F*cking Dent"



Ted, a failed writer, has to return to Earth to deal with his long-lost father, a Red Sox fanatic. At the barbershop, the friends come together to give one last bit of joy to the sick old man. On a journey of mutual discovery, father and son finally meet again in a story that reveals the past. And fiction ends up becoming reality.A film directed, written and starring by David Duchovny, celebrated by the series “Secret Files”.The screening is on Thursday, March 7th, at 9:15 pm, at Batalha Centro de Cinema, in as part of the 44th edition of Fantasporto.

Fantasporto official website