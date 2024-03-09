Razzie Awards: Stallone raises record, but macabre "Winnie the Pooh" dominates "Oscars" one of the worst



A “honey and blood” version of the cute teddy bear Winnie the Pooh was the big star of the 44th edition of the Golden Raspberry Awards, the awards that annually distinguish the worst in cinema. 'A big hit with Razzies voters', explained the organization in a statement sent to SAPO MAG, as “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” completed the categories in which it competed: Worst Film of 2023, Remake/Exploration/Sequel, Duo, Director and Screenplay were the distinctions in the popularly known awards like the Razzies or the worst “Oscars”, always announced the day before the big night in Hollywood. Interestingly, the Razzies are not even the worst thing that happened to the film: upon its release in cinemas, director Rhys Frake-Waterfield said he had received from angry fans death threats and petitions to stop production. “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”” data-title=”Razzie Awards: Stallone increases record, but macabre “Winnie the Pooh” dominates “Oscars” of the worst – SAPO Mag”> “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey” Enjoying Although the copyright on AA Milne's first books expired after 95 years under American law, the small independent British studio Frake-Waterfield took the opportunity to make a very different live-action version of Disney's decades-old animated adventures. : In the new story, Winnie and Piglet, disappointed and enraged at being abandoned by their friend Christopher Robin, spiral into murderous madness. With such an overwhelming mastery of the low-budget ($100,000) horror film, “The Mercen4rios”, which led the race with seven nominations (and with a budget of 100 million), was left with only two awards and one of them is very symbolic, that of Worst Supporting Actor: with 38 nominations since 1985, Sylvester Stallone increased his record champion negative in these awards for 12 trophies. “The Expendables”” data-title=”Razzie Awards: Stallone increases record, but macabre “Winnie the Pooh” dominates “Oscars” of the worst – SAPO Mag”> “The Expendables” The film's second prize went to Megan Fox for Worst Secondary Actress, who won Worst Actor for “Johnny & Clyde”, repeating a feat achieved by Paris Hilton at the age of 15 with “The Hottie and the Nottie” and “Repo! The Genetic Opera”. Also according to the Razzies, the Irish accent in “Mercy” earned Jon Voight a much-deserved trophy for Worst Actor. The organization also revealed a Redemption Award, destined for a former competitor “who has since been make things better”, awarded to Fran Drescher, the actress and President of the American Screen Actors Guild SAG/AFTRA, 'for her brilliant vigilance during a prolonged 2023 strike, with a very successful outcome'. Razzies nominees and winners were chosen by 1,179 members of the organization, distributed across the USA and 24 other foreign countries, including cinephiles, film critics and people linked to the American film industry. The awards were presented for the first time in 1981 in a cinema in Los Angeles, following an idea by veterans industry and film students from the University of California, who chose the raspberry as a symbol of mockery: the trophy, rarely received by its “winners”, is valued at 4.97 dollars (about 4.54 euros, at the exchange rate). day).WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE “CEREMONY”.

COMPLETE LIST OF AWARDERS (IN BOLD)

Megan Fox in "The Expendables"

WORST MOVIE

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“The Expendables”

“Meg 2: The Return of the Giant Shark”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”WORST ACTOR

Russell Crowe (“The Vatican Exorcist”)

Vin Diesel (“Fast and Furious X”)

Chris Evans (“Ghosted”)

Jason Statham (“Meg 2: Return of the Giant Shark”)

Jon Voight (“Mercy”)WORST ACTRESS

Ana de Armas (“Ghosted”

Megan Fox (“Johnny & Clyde”)

Salma Hayek (“Magic Mike: The Last Dance”)

Jennifer Lopez (“The Mother”)

Helen Mirren (“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”)WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Michael Douglas (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”)

Mel Gibson (“Confidential Informant”)

Bill Murray (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”)

Franco Nero (“The Vatican Exorcist”)

Sylvester Stallone (“The Expendables”)WORST SECONDARY ACTRESS

Kim Cattrall (“About My Father”)

Megan Fox (“The Expendables”)

Bai Ling (“Johnny & Clyde”)

Lucy Liu (“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”)

Mary Stuart Masterson (“Five Nights at Freddy's: The Movie”)WORST DUO

Any pair of “Merciless Expendables” from “The Expendables”

Any too greedy investors who donated to 400 million dollars for the rights to remake “The Exorcist”

Ana de Armas & Chris Evans (who failed their chemistry test) in “Ghosted”

Salma Hayek & Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike: The Last Dance”

Pooh & Piglet as the bloodthirsty Blood-Thirsty Slasher/Killers in “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”WORST REMAKE/EXPLOTATION/SEQUEL

“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“The Expendables”

“Indiana Jones and the Marker… still beating a dead horse”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”WORST ACHIEVEMENT

Rhys Frake-Waterfield (“Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey”)

David Gordon Green (“The Exorcist: Believer”)

Peyton Reed (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”)

Scott Waugh (“The Expendables”)

Ben Wheatley (“Meg 2: Return of the Giant Shark”)WORST ARGUMENT

“The Exorcist: Believer”

“The Expendables”

“Indiana Jones and the Marker… can I go home now?”

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods”

“Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey”