Series creator "X-Men '97" fired two weeks before Disney+ debut



Beau DeMayo (“The Witcher”), who created and developed the animated series “X-Men '97”, was fired two weeks before its debut on Disney+.The Hollywood Reporter describes the situation as “unusual”: DeMayo completed the his work on the first two seasons of Marvel Studios Animation's big bet and had lined up meetings with the press and plans to attend the premiere this Wednesday, March 13th. He had also already spoken with team members about plans for the third season. But at the beginning of last week, there was a “sudden” break with Marvel. His professional email was deactivated and the cast and crew were informed that he was no longer in the project, meaning he did not have the opportunity to say goodbye. His Instagram account where he revealed images from the series and responded to Fan questions were also deleted. No reason for the firing was given. DeMayo also wrote for the Marvel series “Moon Knight,” with Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke, and the upcoming film version of “Blade,” starring Mahershala Ali Other works in his career are “The Witcher”, with Henry Cavill, and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds”. “X-Men '97″” data-title=”Creator of the series “X-Men '97” fired two weeks before its debut on Disney+ – SAPO Mag”> “X-Men '97” With its premiere scheduled for the 20th on Disney+, “X-Men '97” is the continuation of “X-Men”, originally broadcast on FOX, in the USA, between 1992 and 1997. It was one of the most popular animated series on the “Buéréré” program on SIC's afternoons, from Monday to Friday. It was the second small screen adaptation of Marvel's mutant superheroes (after the pilot episode of “X-Men: Pryde of the X-Men”, in 1989) and a decisive lever for the team created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby reinforced their place among the most emblematic of North American comics – many years before Wolverine and company reached the cinema in real image. Three decades later, the saga returns with new adventures in ten episodes whose action starts from where the fifth season ended. “X-Men '97” finds a team forced to say goodbye to their mentor, Professor Xavier, and guided by a new leader: Magneto, once their main antagonist. the members of the previous series' lineup: Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Storm, Beast, Gambit, Rogue, Jubilee and Morph. Bishop is the new addition and appearances are guaranteed from the Brazilian mutant Sunspot, as well as Nightcrawler or Forge, among others. The trailer was released on February 15th and can be seen below: