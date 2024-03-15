

“Profession: Danger” hits Portuguese cinemas on May 1st and with an official Guinness World Records title. At a special screening of the film in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt presented car duo Logan Holladay with the certificate the record for the highest number of rollovers in a single car, revealed a statement from Universal Studios. The action involves a device under the car that is activated when it reaches a certain speed, propelling it into a series of rollovers. In the case of the new film, there were eight and a half, breaking a record that belonged to Adam Kirley, who completed seven during the filming of “007: Casino Royale”, in 2006. Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Logan Holladaycredits: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages for Universal Pictures” data-title=”New film with Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt breaks Guinness record – SAPO Mag”> Emily Blunt, Ryan Gosling and Logan Holladay credits: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages for Universal Pictures “The rollover is a classic of action scenes and it was mandatory in this film”, said director David Leitch, quoted in the statement.”And as we were making a film that pays homage to the work of the stuntmen, we didn't just set out to accomplish the capsize, but to break records and make a statement . Logan executed this perfectly and showed why he is prominent in the stunt community”, added the man who was also a stuntman before launching a career as a director that includes strong action cinema titles such as “Bullet Train”, “Deadpool 2” , “Atomic Blonde” and “Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw”. During the special session, a behind-the-scenes video was shown that reveals the complexity of the scene.SEE THE VIDEO.Still starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu, Hannah Waddingham and Winston Duke, “Profession: Danger” is inspired by a series with the same title (“The Fall Guy” in the original) with Lee Majors aired between 1981 and 1986.”He is a double and, like all doubles, he is blown up, shot, involved in accidents, thrown out of windows and thrown from the greatest heights, all for our fun. And now, fresh from an accident that almost ended his career, this working-class hero has to find a missing movie star, unravel a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life, while still doing his job. What can go right?”, summarizes the synopsis.TRAILER.