"Cold Soup": Marta Monteiro's film wins three awards at the Monstra 2024 festival



The film “Chicken for Linda”, by Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach, won the Grand Prix Monstra for Best Feature and the Audience Award, in the feature film competition, the organization announced on Saturday at Sala Manoel de Oliveira at Cinema São Jorge , at the Closing Ceremony of the 23rd edition of Monstra – Lisbon Animation Festival. The 23rd edition of the festival, which had Ireland as a guest country and “Freedom of Expression”, as part of the 50th anniversary of the 25th of April, as a theme, ends on Sunday, the day on which the main award-winning films in the short and feature film competitions will be shown, also at Cinema São Jorge. The Monstra film festival has been running since the 7th. “In 2025, MONSTRA celebrates 25 years and Austria is the guest country” of the meeting that will take place from March 20 to 30, 2025.