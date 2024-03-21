Potential million-dollar deal in Hollywood: investment company makes offer for Paramount studio



The American investment company Apollo made an offer of 11 billion dollars (10.08 billion euros) for the Paramount film studios, The Wall Street Journal reported this Wednesday, citing sources close to the proposal. According to According to the newspaper, the offer is higher than Paramount Global's market capitalization, currently approximately 7.7 billion dollars (7.06 billion euros), the newspaper added. Paramount's shares closed sharply higher this Wednesday- fair, at 11.80%, and Apollo's rose 1.72%. Contacted by France-Presse (AFP), Paramount Global preferred not to comment on the information, while Apollo did not respond. According to the financial newspaper, the proposal comes as an independent committee, made up of administrators from Paramount Global, examines a larger project launched by Skydance Media, which wants to merge with the entire Paramount group (CBS, Nickelodeon, among others). Still according to the newspaper, Skydance has already presented the project to National Amusements, the parent company of Paramount. American media billionaire Byron Allen also made an offer for Paramount Global, worth 14.3 billion dollars (around 13.11 billion euros). Including debt, the operation would reach 30 billion dollars (27.5 billion dollars), an Allen Media Group spokeswoman told AFP on January 31. Paramout includes sagas such as “Mission Impossible” in its catalog “, “Transformers”, “Star Trek”, “Top Gun”, “Screams”, “Terminator”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” or “A Quiet Place”.Paramount Pictures is one of the so-called “Big Five” of film studios. cinema, along with Disney, Sony, Warner Bros and Universal. Paramount and Warner are also the only ones that were active under the same name during Hollywood's golden age in the 1920s, when the film industry was beginning to gain relevance.