Rebel Wilson exposes Sacha Baron Cohen as a 'cretin' in her new memoir



Rebel Wilson identified British actor Sacha Baron Cohen as the Hollywood star who allegedly threatened her with legal action to try to stop the release of her memoir. Deadline reveals this Monday that the 44-year-old Australian actress identifies the star from “Ali G” and “Borat”, from 52, as the 'cretin' [a**hole] to whom he dedicates an entire chapter of “Rebel Rising,” which will be released on April 2. “I will not be intimidated or silenced by expensive lawyers or public relations crisis managers. The idiot I refer to in a chapter of my book is: Sacha Baron Cohen”, revealed the statement on Wilson's Instagram Stories. The two worked on the 2016 action comedy “Brothers and Spies”. a 'gigantic idiot' with whom she worked, identifying him and embarrassing him for his behavior. On Saturday, she used social media to say that a Hollywood star had 'threatened' her, hiring a team to stop her from writing about herself in the book.”Now the jerk is trying to threaten me. She hired a public relations crisis manager and lawyers. He's trying to get the press to publicize my new book. But the book WILL be released and you will all know the truth”, she shared with her followers. According to News.com.au, the actress had already spoken about this experience on March 15 without identifying who was involved when she spoke about having adopted a policy of ' no assholes' when job offers came in from the US. “When I first came to Hollywood, people said, 'Yes, I have a no-asshole policy, which means I don't work with assholes.' And I was like, 'Yeah, that seems sensible and logical,'” she said. “But then I really realized what they meant by that, the older people in the industry. Because I worked with a huge jerk, and yes, I definitely have a jerk policy now. The chapter about this asshole is chapter 23, that guy was a huge asshole,” she described. “Do you want to know who is the biggest asshole I've ever worked with in Hollywood? Chapter 23 reveals everything! Do you want to know why I now have a 'no assholes' policy with the people I work with?” she said.