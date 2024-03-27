In "The Bear" for "The Boss": Jeremy Allen White is chosen to play Bruce Springsteen in the movies



Jeremy Allen White's profile continues to rise in Hollywood. Negotiations have not yet begun, but the protagonist of the series “The Bear”, who has been collecting awards after awards, is the 'first choice' to play Bruce Springsteen in an upcoming film called “Deliver Me from Nowhere”, Deadline said. The studio involved is the prestigious A24, the same one behind the Oscar winner “Everything in Everywhere at the Same Time” and “Iron Claw”, where the 33-year-old actor participated .After finishing consecutive filming of the third and fourth seasons of the series, White is expected to head to New Jersey, where the now 74-year-old artist is from, to begin filming in the fall.Approved by “The Boss” himself. from Warren Zanes' book published last year, “Deliver Me from Nowhere” will follow the story of the creation of “Nebraska”, the seminal 1982 album that many consider to be his most raw and personal work, which dealt with with his depression and the arrival of global stardom. The project will be directed by Scott Cooper (“Crazy Heart”, “Black Mass”, “Hostis”, “The Eyes of Allan Poe) and is the first for producer Scott Stuber after leaving a key role at Netflix.