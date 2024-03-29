The Many Faces of Robert Downey Jr. on HBO Max: Watch the Trailer "The Sympathizer"



A new trailer for “The Sympathizer”, a big bet from HBO Max, was released this Thursday. The seven-episode miniseries, released weekly on Mondays from April 15, is based on the novel of the same name by Viet Thanh Pulitzer Prize-winning Nguyen.The story is a “spy thriller and cross-cultural satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his new life as a refugee in the decade 1970 in Los Angeles, where he discovers that his spying days are not yet over”, highlights the official synopsis.WATCH THE SUBTITLED TRAILER.The production was developed and has as co-'showrunner', executive producer, screenwriter and director of the first three episodes Park Chan-wook, the acclaimed Korean filmmaker of titles such as “In the Name of Revenge”, “Oldboy” and, more recently, ” Decision to Leave”. The fourth was directed by Fernando Meirelles (“City of God”, “The Faithful Gardener”, “The Two Popes”) and the last three by Marc Munden (“Utopia”, “National Treasure”).Hoa Xuande (from the series “Cowboy Bebop”) plays the spy torn between duty and his new life, supported by Sandra Oh (“Sideways”, “Grey's Anatomy”, “Killing Eve”). Raising expectations, Robert Downey Jr. , also one of the executive producers with his wife: the recent winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for “Oppenheimer” unfolds in several secondary characters with an antagonistic character and distinct appearance, who “are intended to represent different aspects of the way of life American”, such as a politician, a CIA agent and a film director.