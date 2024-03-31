Guarda's cultural programming with more than 100 initiatives from April to June



The program includes events promoted in the months of April, May and June by the Guarda Municipal Theater (TMG), the Guarda Museum (MG) and the Eduardo Lourenço Municipal Library (BMEL). birth of Eduardo Lourenço and the celebrations of the 25th of April and the Book Salon, the 19th anniversary of TMG and the 8th edition of the International Symposium on Contemporary Art. The vice-president of the Municipal Chamber of Guarda, Amélia Fernandes, considered, during the presentation of the Cultural Agenda, that the program meets the municipality's commitment to presenting a diversified program to reach all audiences. In the next quarter, TMG will promote 52 activities, with emphasis on initiatives in the area of music (22), theater (13), dance (five) and cinema (four) and also opera, circus and plastic arts, says Carla Morgado, responsible for programming the equipment. April celebrations, such as the concert “Canto do Livre”, by Grupo Coral de Maçainhas (9th April), the dance show “As Palavras Não Ditas” (13th) and “Abril na Voz das Crianças” by Outeiro de São Miguel (19th). Fernando Alvim's Termómetro Festival returns to Guarda on April 6th and, on the 18th, CiM – Companhia de Dança presents the show RH with CERCIG users, after artistic residency. The Galician singer Uxía performs on the 20th of April and, on the 25th, the concert by Luís Represas marks the double celebration of the 50th anniversary of the 25th of April and the 19th anniversary of TMG. On the 1st of May, there will be a preview of the opera “Felizmente Há Luar”, by the Portuguese Philharmonic Orchestra, and, on the 9th of May, it will be the turn of the theater and dance show “Mãe”, by the company Mochos no Telhado. On the 17th and 18th of May, TMG hosts the co-production with ACERT “25 de Abril, A Divina Surpresa”, a show to simultaneously celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 25th of April and the Centenary of the Birth of Eduardo Lourenço. The Guarda Museum's program includes several exhibitions in this space and in the parishes of the municipality, workshops and staged visits, projects that, according to Salete Pinto, from MG, aim to “bring the public closer and more loyal to the Museum”. The person responsible highlighted the 8th edition of the International Symposium on Contemporary Art, between the 12th and 20th of June, under the motto of “That clear and clean morning”, a poem by Sophia de Mello Breyner Andresen. The BMEL program continues its programming, aimed at various audiences, such as 48 initiatives, “with the aim of promoting the book and reading”, highlighted Marta Costa, from the Library. The exhibition “Voz do Silêncio – Portuguese Political Prisons”, on April 5th, and the staged reading “Era Uma Vez Um Cravo Pela Plataforma 285”, on April 9th, destined to children aged 6 to 12, are also part of BMEL's programming. On the 23rd of April, the Calafrio Association puts on a show based on the role of Censorship and between the 23rd and 29th there will be “Censored Readings” (Books that are not could be read).The second edition of the Salão do Livro da Guarda: Guarda-Livros will take place from the 17th to the 26th of May, in Alameda de Santo André, in Guarda, while the 20th edition of the Eduardo Lourenço Prize, promoted by the Centro of Iberian Studies, is scheduled for May 23rd.