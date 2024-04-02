New "Road House" with Jake Gyllenhaal and Daniela Melchior breaks records for Amazon Prime Video



The new version of “Road House” had the best global debut ever for an Amazon MGM Studios film on Amazon Prime Video. According to the platform's statement this Monday, the film had more than 50 million viewers worldwide during the first two weekends since its release on March 21. The new film was promoted as an adrenaline-pumping version of the popular 1989 cult title starring Patrick Swayze, which was called “Profissão: Duro” in Portugal and is also currently in the Prime Video catalog. In yet another impressive physical transformation, Jake Gyllenhaal is former MMA fighter Elwood Dalton (inspired by the original James Dalton), hired to “work as a security guard at a roadside motel in the Florida Keys, which leads him to discover that this paradise is not what it seems.” In addition to the presence of Portuguese Daniela Melchior and Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor stands out in a prominent role as a villain, in what is the film debut of the still professional UFC athlete.” The success of the release of 'Road House' is a testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire cast and crew, led by the fantastic Jake Gyllenhaal,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, highlighted in the statement. “The world is loving it. this fun, action-packed journey led by performances from Jake, Conor McGregor, Daniela Melchior, Darren Barnet, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Lucas Gage, Arturo Castro, JD Pardo and the rest of our incredible cast. It's great to see the film take off in this way, both with fans of the original film and with new audiences. This incredible film is giving us a lot to talk about and we couldn't be more proud!”, she added.TRAILER.