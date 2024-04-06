"Star Wars", "Toy Story" It is "Vaiana": Disney reveals dates in 2026 of strong bets for cinema



The release date of a new “Star Wars” film is the big news in Disney's updated schedule and a sign of its strong bet on 2026. This Friday, the studio confirmed rumors that “The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be released in theaters on May 22, 2026. For now, the studio is still keeping “Avengers 5” opening three weeks earlier, on May 1, 2026. As announced in January, the big-screen version of the Disney+ series will be directed by its creator, Jon Favreau. In addition to being the first film in the saga to hit the big screen since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019, it will also be the return to the lucrative “Memorial Day” weekend in USA, which has not happened since “Solo: A Star Wars Story” in 2018. Another return is that of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and company, which was announced in February 2023: the animation “Toy Story 5” was placed on schedule to June 19, 2026. The other big change is a date change: the live-action version of “Vaiana” with Dwayne Johnson was postponed from June 27, 2025 to July 10, 2026 (almost ten years after the original animation), which avoids confusion with the debut of the animated sequel “Vaiana 2” in November this year. “Tron: Ares”, a new chapter in the Jared Leto saga, premieres on October 10, 2025.