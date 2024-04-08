Chinese sci-fi fans divided over the series "The 3-Body Problem"



Netflix's ratings hit “The 3-Body Problem,” an adaptation of the Chinese sci-fi gem, has sparked intense debate and divided opinions among the country's fans. The streaming service is not officially operational in China, but that hasn't stopped that the most devoted fans would have access to the series, probably through VPN services or illegal streaming sites. Among the tens of thousands of comments left on a review platform, reactions ranged from disappointment with the plot and character changes, to nationalist outrage and optimism that the series' profile would increase representation of Chinese literature and cinema.TRAILER.

The series is based on the books of Liu Cixin, a domestic superstar whom readers sometimes call “God”, and his trilogy “the bible of Chinese science fiction.” books know all the details of the characters in the books by heart, so they have difficulty accepting changes,” Li Dongdong, founder of the Chinese science fiction film community Geek Movie, told France-Presse (AFP). This obsessive attention to detail is taken into account – Liu recently said at a conference that he suggested making a small visual change to a recurring plot, only to be told: “You can't change it beyond recognition!” For many, the Netflix adaptation did that. Led by the team behind the hit series “Game of Thrones”, it moves most of the action to the United Kingdom and changes the nationalities and genders of some of the main characters. One Chinese critic compared the series to “a dish of chicken of General Tso”, a Westernized Chinese dish that can be used as a metaphor for inauthenticity and cultural misunderstanding.

'Failed opportunity?'

” data-title=”Chinese science fiction fans divided over the series “The 3-Body Problem” – SAPO Mag”> Disagreement with the creators' creative choices is not limited to China. The series was the most watched on Netflix in its second week, but reviews were mixed, with Rolling Stone magazine calling it “a huge missed opportunity”. Some of the Chinese criticism, however, is influenced by politics, in a context of tense relations between the US and China. Many commentators questioned the reason for the decision to keep the villain Chinese, while the heroes are played mainly by Westerners. ” data-title=”Chinese science fiction fans divided over the series “The 3-Body Problem” – SAPO Mag”> “ Other things aside, the cast shows once again that Americans are (political) ideologues,” said one of the most popular reviews. Others questioned the way the series portrays Chinese history. Production begins in the 1960s, with a horrific scene where a physicist is killed by a mob for refusing to deny important scientific theories. Its use as an opening scene has led some online nationalists to accuse Netflix of making the entire series just to portray China in a bad light. negative. “It's making a whole tray of dumplings just to taste some vinegar,” wrote a user on the social network Weibo. However, for devotees of “The 3-Body Problem”, the scene is fundamental to understanding the motivations of the antagonist of the series. “The 1960s plot alone deserves a 5-star review,” said another commenter.

'Great incentive'

” data-title=”Chinese science fiction fans divided over the series “The 3-Body Problem” – SAPO Mag”> Other fans liked the faster and simpler story, which, according to them, makes the work more accessible and attractive to the general public. “The Netflix adaptation really makes me understand for the first time the charm of this work of science fiction,” Harry Zhou, a 31-year-old science fiction fan from Beijing, told AFP, admitting that he tried and failed finishing the original books multiple times.The popularity of the series has also brought global attention to Liu's work and Chinese science fiction in general.“I'm sure more people will reread the original story after seeing this,” shared the famous Japanese game creator Hideo Kojima on the social network X (formerly Twitter). “People from other countries can now see that Chinese writers are capable of writing great works of science fiction. This will increase the presence of Chinese science fiction,” said Zhou. Netflix's involvement is seen as a vote of confidence in the genre. “Chinese science fiction is being recognized with real money investment… it is a great incentive for Chinese sci-fi creator community,” said Geek Movie's Li. “It's a small step for (Liu Cixin), but it's a big step for Chinese sci-fi creation,” he concluded.