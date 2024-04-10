CCB hosts a new festival dedicated to the Portuguese language in May



The new initiative, announced today, is called FeLiCidade – Festival of Language and Freedom in the City and is scheduled for the 4th and 5th of May, in various CCB spaces and with free entry. “Dozens of speakers and listeners from all geographies help us reflect on a relationship spanning hundreds of years, to discuss the plurality of roots and identities, without erasing the complexity, violence and exclusion of History”, reads the press release.According to the program, this festival will feature concerts, staged readings, cinema, autograph sessions with authors, among other initiatives. Conversations are also planned “exclusively by the quadrangulation Portugal, Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Guinea, Mozambique, São Tomé and Príncipe and Timor- East”. “Three writers, from each of the transoceanic vertices, talk”, highlights the organization, naming some of the invited authors, such as Brazilian indigenous activist Daniel Munduruku, Portuguese writers Joana Bértholo and Isabela Figueiredo, Angolan writer José Eduardo Agualusa , the Cape Verdean Germano Almeida, the Timorese Luís Cardoso or the São Tomé poet Conceição Lima. At the festival there will also be space to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the birth of Camões, the 100th anniversary of Alexandre O'Neill and many others since the appearance of heteronym Ricardo Reis, by Fernando Pessoa; and to analyze the poetics of the songs of Chico Buarque and Caetano Veloso. Nenny, La Familia Gitana, Puta da Silva, Luca Argel & Filipe Sambado, Scúru Fitchádu & Azia, Mynda Guevara and Juana na Rap are some names that stand out for the concerts at the festival.In cinema, the common thread between the chosen films will be literature written in Portuguese. Of particular note is the premiere of the new digital copy of “O Primo Basílio” (1923), by George Pallu, with new music by Filipe Raposo, who will perform it for the first time on the piano. The documentary series “Herdeiros de Saramago” will also be shown. , by Carlos Vaz Marques and Graça Castanheira, about the writers who won the José Saramago literary prize. FeLiCidade is one of the first public projects by Aida Tavares, former director of the Teatro Municipal São Luiz, in Lisbon, and appointed in December as artistic director for the performing arts and the thinking of the CCB. The complete program is available at www.felicidadefestival.com.