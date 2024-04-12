After the success of "Mutant Chaos"to the "Ninja Turtles" will also return to the cinema in real image



The “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” saga is back to stay and is a strong bet for Hollywood for the coming years. After the success of the animation “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mayhem” last year, from Seth Rogen's production company, Paramount Pictures intends to maintain its vitality of the saga with the return to the real image.But the new chapter will go where no film has gone before: the adult audience.The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin” is in development and will deliberately have the rating ” R” in the USA, aimed at those over 16. The project will be the adaptation of a popular, violent and bloody comic book miniseries published between 2020 and 2022 and which is set in a dystopian near future where the grandson of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' great enemy rules New York and eliminated all but one of the heroes, who gathers the remaining weapons to take revenge. The script will be written by Tyler Burton Smith, one of those who was involved in another action film for adults, the still unreleased and highly anticipated “Boy Kills World” with Bill Skarsgård. The production company involved is Walter Hamada's 18hz, until recently responsible for DC Films, but who started out in horror films. The adventures of Donatello, Michelangelo, Leonardo and Raphael went through ups and downs in cinema since the first real-life film in 1990, which released two sequels in 1991 and 1993. Before the respectability achieved by the animation “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mayhem” in 2023, there was another in 2007 and two more real-life films that were devastated by film critics. cinema in 2014 and 2016, produced by Michael Bay and with Megan Fox.REMEMBER THE TRAILER FOR “MUTATING CHAOS”.