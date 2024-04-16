Session "I, Captain" at the Italian Cinema Festival welcomes activist collectives in awareness-raising action



Monday's screening of the film "I, Captain" at the Italian Cinema Festival, about the journey of two young people from Dakar to reach Europe in search of a better life, was attended by a group of around 50 people migrated, the organization reported. The awareness-raising action organized together with different activist collectives around Matteo Garrone's film aimed to launch an appeal for solidarity and support for this group of people, who arrived in Portugal in search of of a new life, going through a serious and urgent situation of threat of eviction, in Largo da Igreja dos Anjos, in Lisbon. The proceeds from the session went entirely to the collectives involved in support.The Italian Cinema Festival appealed for help and contributions to meet basic needs, such as clothing, food and medicine, particularly through donations (Habita account PT50 0035 0413 0004 5049 730 79, putting in the description "Immigrant Support Angels") or supporting pickets throughout the day on site.