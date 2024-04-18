Brian Cox as "Succession" says Joaquin Phoenix was 'terrible' in "Napoleon"



Brian Cox's usual frankness once again created viral quotes, as happened with Logan Roy, his character in the acclaimed series “Succession”. The Scottish actor was one of the guests at HistFest in London on Sunday and spoke about various topics, from politics to theater reviews and even Ridley Scott's film “Napoleon.” Really appalling. I don't know what he was thinking. I think it's completely his fault and I don't think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have done much better than Joaquin Phoenix, I can guarantee that.” “You can say it's a good dramatic story. No – they're lies”, he said. Cox then joked about Phoenix's name: “I think he has a good name. Joaquin…[pronunciado] 'wackeen'… 'wacky' [maluco]. It's a kind of crazy interpretation.” Next, the actor took the 'lies' of “Napoleon” to a more general scope, lamenting the sacrifice of historical truth in major cinema productions, including in one of the films in which he participated. “' Braveheart' is a bunch of nonsense. Mel Gibson was wonderful, but it's a bunch of lies. [William Wallace] never got the French princess pregnant. This film is nonsense,” she criticized.