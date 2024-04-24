Ryan Gosling blames "angry Birds" for not making another film with Russell Crowe



Among Oscar nominations for "Half Nelson", "La La Land" and Barbie", many Ryan Gosling fans highlight "Good Guys" ("The Nice Guys" in the original) as one of his best and most 'ignored' works. The 2016 black comedy set in 1977 Los Angeles paired Gosling and Russell Crowe as private detectives with very different personalities hired to investigate the disappearance of a teenage girl. Despite the good reviews and the obvious chemistry between the actors, a sequel never materialized. According to Gosling, it was the fault of another film that premiered the same weekend, the animation "Angry Birds". "In terms of a sequel, I think so much is decided by the opening weekend of a film, and we opened against 'Angry Birds'", explained the actor in a recent interview with Comic Book alongside Emily Blunt during promotion for "The Job: Danger." "'Angry Birds the Movie'" grossed $38 million at the North American box office in its opening weekend on May 20, 2016, while "Good Guys" was at a much more modest 11.2, still behind the debut of the comedy "Bad Neighbor 2" and "Captain America: Civil War", which has been on display for longer." Therefore, 'Angry Birds' simply devastated us. 'Angry Birds' had a sequel," said Gosling.